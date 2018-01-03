La Crescent Area Event Center seeking donations

Fundraising efforts are in full swing for a $4 million event center slated to change the La Crescent landscape when construction begins in May of 2018.

The project has been in the making since 2013 and on Tuesday, the city announced a Best Western Plus will be build adjacent to the event center where the La Crescent American Legion has sat for more than five decades.

So far, the non-profit spearheading the project has raised just shy of $2 million. It says it needs about a million dollars more before construction begins in May to stay on target. By May of 2019, the group hopes to raise $4 million.

"This could be a head for a lot of events," Treasurer of the La Crescent Area Event Center Inc., said. "When you look at the Mississippi River right here, they have a lot of fishing tournaments and we feel we can help get some of those things off the ground and help with a place to stay for those folks."

The American Legion will close its doors on Friday for the final time. However, it will find its new home within the event center, where members can enjoy gatherings and activities.

"I think that we're behind other communities," Jay Friedl, president of the La Crescent Area Event Center Inc., said. "We have visited several within a 50 mile radius and a lot of small towns have event centers and community centers," he said.

The Best Western Plus and event center will be connected by an indoor walkway.

Visit www.lacrescentareaeventcenter.org for more fundraising information.

