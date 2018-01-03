West Salem School District to hold referendum for transferring funds

Voters in West Salem will once again weigh in on big projects happening in the school district.

In 2016, voters passed a referendum to give $20 million toward middle school renovations and $5 million for a sports complex. Bids on those projects are in, and the numbers are not as originally expected. The middle school renovations are coming in at $1.5 million under budget, and the sports facilities with events center are coming in over budget. District officials hope to transfer the leftover money between the projects; however, that cannot happen without another vote.

"About a million of it is going to be used for athletic programs that we were under budget on, and the other half a million is to upgrade our automotive center," said Troy Gunderson, Superintendent of the West Salem School District. "When the dust all settles, we will have borrowed the same amount of money, and the tax impact will be exactly the same as before."

If the referendum fails, district officials will have to choose which parts of the sports complex to cut. The automotive center upgrades would also take longer to complete.

Gunderson reminds voters that there would be no change in taxes.

Referendum voting will happen on Tuesday, February 20.