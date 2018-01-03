La Crosse home to most affordable used cars in Wisconsin

Buying a car is a big investment for many. Next to buying a house, it is one of the biggest purchases a person can make.

Autolist.com is a resource for people looking to buy cars across the country. The website allows consumers to do their research and even find their dream car online. Every month, Autolist.com evaluates vehicle prices state-by-state to help people get the best value. For the fourth month in a row, La Crosse topped the list as the most affordable city in Wisconsin to buy a used car.

"I've been in the car business in the La Crosse area for almost 43 years, and this area has always been competitive in car pricing," said Don Brenengen, Owner of Brenengen Auto Group.

La Crosse not only topped the list in December, but the city consistently ranked either first or second every month of 2017.

"We have a huge selection of cars in the tri-state area right here," Brenengen said. "So, consumers can find something that they need locally."

According to the December Wisconsin Affordability Rankings, the cost of a used car in La Crosse is $571 below the Wisconsin average. That is more than $200 cheaper than the second ranked city, Milwaukee. The top five rounds off with Sheboygan at number three followed by West Allis and Wauwatosa.

"After the holiday, after Christmas itself, it seemed like businesses ratcheted up more than normal," Brenengen said. "It may have been because of the new tax law that was approved. It may have been because the stock market was extremely good this last year and people maybe thought they had a little more disposable money. Hard to say, but it was a pretty good year even though the weather was really cold."

The low prices may bring some peace of mind to local consumers, but lending experts still recommend that those in the market for a car do their research.

"It's a very exciting time, a very nerve-wracking experience for some just to know and want to make sure that they're making the right decision," said Mark Tierney, Vice President of Consumer Lending at Altra Federal Credit Union. "That's why we try to offer tools such as Drive Altra as a tool to help our members or other consumers make the best decision possible for themselves."

The affordability of used cars in La Crosse with the resources of local businesses helps people feel more comfortable in the driver's seat of the car shopping experience.