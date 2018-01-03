UW-L women come up short in WIAC opener

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team dropped the WIAC opener 49-47 to UW-Eau Claire in a hotly contested game at Mitchell Hall Wednesday night.
Sierra Watrud missed a jumper in the final seconds that would've tied it.
Elise DeNoyer had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles.
UW-EC led 44-32 with 8:42 left, then UWL went on 13-2 run to cut lead to 46-45with 1:54 remaining.
Dani Craig had 12 points as well for UW-L, which fell to 0-1 in the WIAC and 7-5 overall.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.