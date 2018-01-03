UW-L women come up short in WIAC opener - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UW-L women come up short in WIAC opener

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team dropped the WIAC opener 49-47 to UW-Eau Claire in a hotly contested game at Mitchell Hall Wednesday night.

Sierra Watrud missed a jumper in the final seconds that would've tied it.

Elise DeNoyer had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles.

UW-EC led 44-32 with 8:42 left, then UWL went on 13-2 run to cut lead to 46-45with 1:54 remaining.

Dani Craig had 12 points as well for UW-L, which fell to 0-1 in the WIAC and 7-5 overall.

