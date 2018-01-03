Eagles, Dernbach win WIAC opener at Eau Claire

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team and interim head coach Kent Dernbach picked up a 57-56 win at UW-Eau Claire Wednesday night.

It was the WIAC opener for both teams.

Taulvish McCray had 19 points, including a key basket with :25 seconds to give the Eagles a 57-54 lead.

Milton Cummings and Nolan Wright had eight points each.

George Diekelman led Eau Claire with 12 points.

The Eagles improve to 9-3 and 1-0 in the WIAC.