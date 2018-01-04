Buggy driver killed in semi crash near Osseo

One man was killed in a semi vs. buggy crash near Osseo Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol in Eau Claire said the crash happened east of Osseo on U.S. 10 westbound near County Trunk Highway G in Garfield Township around 5:11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the westbound semi hit the back of the buggy, killing its only occupant, a 26-year-old Jackson County man.

DOT officials say the semi was owned by Scherer and Sons Trucking from St. Joseph, Minnesota. The semi driver, a 36-year-old St. Cloud man, was not hurt.

The State Patrol hasn't released the name of either the victim or the semi driver pending notification of relatives.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash. They say alcohol was not a factor.