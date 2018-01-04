UPDATE: Jackson Co. standoff suspect faces new charges

More charges were filed against a Black River Falls man already charged for a November standoff with police.



Denzel Sanders was charged Wednesday, accused of repeatedly poking his girlfriend in the face with a loaded gun and making comments about killing her. Authorities said the incident took place on November 22.



Less than one week later, on November 27, Sanders' girlfriend called police to say he had threatened her, left their home to get guns and said if she called law enforcement, he would shoot them. According to the criminal complaint, police said he also made a Facebook video that showed him holding up three guns and saying he was not going back to jail.



Law enforcement engaged in a four hour standoff with Sanders before he finally gave himself up. He is pleading innocent by reason of insanity to the charges in that case.

