Packers' McCarthy addresses coaching staff changes - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Packers' McCarthy addresses coaching staff changes

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says the team is working through some hard times following a disappointing season.

In an interview on WTMJ-AM Thursday, McCarthy says his message to players departing for the offseason was "there's a standard in Green Bay and we didn't meet it."

The team finished below .500 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2008.

McCarthy addressed reports that offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt are the latest coaches to go. The coach says the situation with Bennett is fluid and they are still communicating. McCarthy says Van Pelt's departure was a contractual personal choice.

Defensive coordinator Dom Capers, defensive line coach Mike Trgovac and inside linebacker Scott McCurley were let go Wednesday. The Packers are looking for a new general manager as Ted Thompson moves to an advisory role.

Information from: WTMJ-AM, http://www.620wtmj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.