Dog with 2 front legs amputated shows she has no limits

BAKERSFIELD, CA - A little dog named Noel, who lost its two front legs after being hit by a car, shows everyone that having a disability doesn't have to limit your mobility.

This happy Bakersfield, California pup won't let anything get her down.

The little dog's name is Noel and she is showing everyone that having a disability doesn't have to limit your mobility.

Noel was hit by a car...shattering her two front legs.

Her front legs were beyond repair. Zach Skow, founder of Marley's Mutts dog rescue, had to decide to put Noel to sleep or amputate her front legs.

Skow was conflicted, but decided that amputation was the way to go.

"We decided to let her fight, and to go through the surgery, the amputation surgery," said Skow. "Then I got sent a bunch of links to websites and Facebook pages for other dogs that are double amputees, and all of them seemed to live happy and health lives."

He says that Noel is learning how to walk on two legs, but she's happy.

"She wakes up every day. She's extremely happy. She goes to bed with me every night. She's extremely happy, so despite what everyone said about not keeping her alive because she's not normal because she has these disabilities, I think we've proven that she has many more abilities than she has disabilities," said Skow.

Skow says Noel will soon receive a mobility cart to help her get around, and she has a great family lined up to adopt her.