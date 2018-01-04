Madison mayor Paul Soglin to launch Walker challenge next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he will be announcing next week that he's running for governor.

Soglin tells The Associated Press on Thursday he's hired a campaign manager and plans to get into the crowded Democratic primary "barring unforeseen circumstances."

Soglin has long promised he would join the race sometime in January. His hiring of a campaign manager with experience in previous statewide races shows he's serious about the governor's race.

Soglin is up for re-election as mayor in April 2019. Soglin says he will announce later whether he plans to run for re-election.

Soglin was first elected mayor in 1973 and has served on and off in the position for 20 years. Walker is seeking his third term as governor.