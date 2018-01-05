Judge rejects request for new vote in Virginia House race
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected a request for a new election in a Virginia House of Delegates district that afforded a narrow victory to a Republican.
Democrats had hoped a new election would provide an opportunity to force a 50-50 split in the House chamber, which is now on track to be controlled by a 51-49 GOP majority.
State election officials said 147 voters received the wrong ballot in the 28th District. Republican Bob Thomas won by only 73 votes. But the judge said the mistakes involving a few hundred voters were "garden variety" and therefore don't merit federal intervention.
It's the second defeat in as many days for Democrats. On Thursday, election officials broke a tie vote in another House district by drawing names from a bowl, and picking the Republican.
