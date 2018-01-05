Judge rejects request for new vote in Virginia House race

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television star is fighting to avoid prison after driving his pickup into the back of a tractor and killing a neighbor.

A Mexican man acquitted of murder in the shooting death of a San Francisco woman that sparked a national immigration debate has been sentenced to time served for a gun charge.

Two Republican senators have made the first known criminal referral in congressional investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, targeting the author of a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

Storm gone, but cold will stick around through weekend

Despite recent claims by EPA, the number of cleanups at the nation's most polluted sites did not significantly improve during the first year of the Trump administration.

When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.

Medical marijuana seen at risk following move by Sessions

A federal government watchdog agency will investigate the threats from flooding and other natural disasters to the nation's most polluted places.

The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico.

The Trump administration is pursuing petroleum lease sales in Arctic waters off Alaska's coast but an analyst says potential bidders may find other areas more attractive.

Alaska may open up again for oil leasing, but risks linger

Decision on marijuana crackdown will rest with prosecutors in pot-friendly states.

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected a request for a new election in a Virginia House of Delegates district that afforded a narrow victory to a Republican.

Democrats had hoped a new election would provide an opportunity to force a 50-50 split in the House chamber, which is now on track to be controlled by a 51-49 GOP majority.

State election officials said 147 voters received the wrong ballot in the 28th District. Republican Bob Thomas won by only 73 votes. But the judge said the mistakes involving a few hundred voters were "garden variety" and therefore don't merit federal intervention.

It's the second defeat in as many days for Democrats. On Thursday, election officials broke a tie vote in another House district by drawing names from a bowl, and picking the Republican.

