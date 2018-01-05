New Venezuela congress leader pushes for negotiated solution

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

A Mexican man acquitted of murder in the shooting death of a San Francisco woman that sparked a national immigration debate has been sentenced to time served for a gun charge.

Two Republican senators have made the first known criminal referral in congressional investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, targeting the author of a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

Despite recent claims by EPA, the number of cleanups at the nation's most polluted sites did not significantly improve during the first year of the Trump administration.

When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions approved federal prosecutions of marijuana lawbreakers, the vast majority of U.S. states that allow some form of medical marijuana were suddenly place at the risk of a crackdown.

A federal government watchdog agency will investigate the threats from flooding and other natural disasters to the nation's most polluted places.

The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico.

The Trump administration is pursuing petroleum lease sales in Arctic waters off Alaska's coast but an analyst says potential bidders may find other areas more attractive.

Alaska may open up again for oil leasing, but risks linger

A look at the federal prosecutors who will decide whether to crack down on marijuana.

A look at prosecutors who will decide on marijuana crackdown

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to $450 million, just hours before the drawing.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - The new leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly pushed lawmakers toward reaching a negotiated solution with the government Friday, a strategy that has sowed divisions among President Nicolas Maduro's detractors.

Omar Barboza told legislators their top priority should be ensuring a fair vote in the upcoming presidential election following colossal losses in recent races that were either boycotted by government opponents or tainted by claims of fraud.

"The great majority of Venezuelans want a democratic solution to the crisis we are living," the 73-year-old former governor said. "We should achieve that pacifically."

Venezuela's legislature is one of the few government entities that remains in opposition hands but has become essentially powerless. The government-stacked Supreme Court routinely declares its laws unconstitutional and an all-powerful, pro-Maduro assembly installed last year has taken over its legislative authority.

Opposition leaders spearheaded nearly-daily demonstrations last year that brought thousands of Venezuelans onto the streets in protest against Maduro's rule, but more recently have struggled to reassert themselves. Recent electoral losses have left the opposition's base disillusioned and leaders divided over whether to negotiate with a government that supporters consider illegitimate.

Barboza, a seasoned opposition leader, acknowledged the opposition had made mistakes since winning a majority in congress in 2015 while also accusing the government of purposely trying to create mistrust among Maduro's foes.

"The important thing is to improve and move ahead," he said to applause.

Venezuelan government and opposition leaders held talks in December without reaching an accord but are set to meet in the Dominican Republic again next week. Some observers have been hopeful a deal might be struck as Maduro's cash-strapped administration looks for support to refinance Venezuela's foreign debt.

Barboza replaces Julio Borges, who led the assembly during last year's spate of protests that left at least 120 people dead. Borges is now part of the opposition's delegation trying to reach a negotiated solution with the government.

In a sign of the nation's continued polarization the rivaling constitutional assembly held its opening session hours later Friday, with leaders vowing to unite against opposition factions they characterized as "fascists" intent on destroying the nation.

The troubled Latin American nation is scheduled to hold a vote for president this year, though no date has been set.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.