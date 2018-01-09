The Latest: P&G veteran to be Mary Taylor's running mate

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

Christie says he tackled problems no other politicians would

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the U.S. West.

Bundy insists US can't own land, no matter who's president

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of them to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

Source: New Toyota-Mazda factory to be built in Alabama

Trial in an auto fraud case has begun for a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on the race for Ohio governor (all times local):

4 p.m.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is tapping a veteran Procter & Gamble Co. executive as her running mate in her bid for the governorship.

Taylor said in a tweet she will announce her choice Wednesday in Cincinnati. A Republican close to the campaign tells The Associated Press that it is Nathan Estruth. The person requested anonymity because the information had not yet been announced.

Estruth is CEO of the Hamilton-based plastics technology company iMFLUX Inc., which grew out of his work in a P&G new-business innovation division called FutureWorks. Another GOP governor candidate, Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see), earlier chose as his running mate Amy Murray, a Cincinnati city councilwoman and former P&G Asian business executive.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has Secretary of State Jon Husted (YOOS'-ted) as his running mate in the Republican side of the crowded race.

___

2:10 p.m.

Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray is joining forces with former congresswoman and Obama-era official Betty Sutton in the Ohio governor's race as Democrats position to win back the key battleground state in November.

A Democrat close to Cordray's campaign for governor tells The Associated Press the decision on Sutton as his running mate will be announced Wednesday. The person requested anonymity because the information hadn't been made public.

Cordray and Sutton served under President Barack Obama and are expected to draw big-name Democratic support to the campaign trail.

Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) merged their gubernatorial campaigns Nov. 30 to consolidate support and financial resources for what's expected to be a bruising national fight.

Four other Democrats and two other Republicans are running to succeed GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

___

12:30 p.m.

A spokesman for former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) says the Democrat plans to provide more details on whether he plans to run for Ohio governor "over the next several days."

The 71-year-old former congressman and Cleveland mayor designated a campaign treasurer in papers filed Monday, the first step to a potential run.

Spokesman Andy Juniewicz said in a statement Tuesday that the filing "was not a formal declaration of candidacy." He noted Kucinich has not made an official announcement nor filed nominating petitions.

Should he run, Kucinich would join a crowded Democratic field that includes former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is term-limited and unable to seek re-election.

___

9:40 a.m.

Democrat William O'Neill has picked a Cleveland educator as his running mate in the race for Ohio governor.

Chantelle E. Lewis, of East Cleveland, is a former city council member and school board member, a one-time Cleveland schools teacher and a current elementary school principal in Lorain County.

O'Neill caused a national stir in November when he volunteered candid details of his sexual past on Facebook in an attempt to take a swipe at the "media frenzy" over sexual misconduct. He later apologized.

The 70-year-old retiring Supreme Court Justice, military veteran and nurse on Tuesday called the addition of Lewis to his ticket "a dream come true." He said the 42-year-old, who is black, brings a diversity and experience to his team that will resonate with Democratic voters.

