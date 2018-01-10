Norway's PM makes business case of 'green economy' to Trump

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A federal judge has likened the nation's opioid epidemic to the deadly 1918 flu pandemic while noting the drug crisis is "100 percent manmade.".

New research is trying to determine why California correction officers have a high suicide rate, and what to do about it.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.

Malaysia says it will pay U.S. company Ocean Infinity up to $70 million if it can find the wreckage or black boxes of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 within three months.

Malaysia to pay US firm up to $70M if it finds missing plane

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

A gruff, no-nonsense Alaska lawmaker who once told a female colleague she didn't know what she was talking about is now in charge of ensuring civility in the U.S. House.

Gruff Alaska lawmaker now in charge of civility in US House

Health officials say thousands of people may have been exposed to hepatitis A in Utah amid a widening outbreak that originally spread from a large epidemic in San Diego.

By KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Norway's prime minister told President Donald Trump on Wednesday that her country remains committed to the Paris climate agreement, making the business case of the "green economy" to the real estate developer-turned president.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg noted that many Norwegians drive U.S.-made Tesla electric cars and said her country saw "tremendous economic and business opportunities" as nations around the world fight climate change.

"Norway is combatting climate change - it's an important issue for us and we are committed to the Paris agreement," Solberg said during a joint news conference with Trump.

Trump said the planned U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate deal "wasn't a major topic" during their discussions and repeated his claim that the climate agreement negotiated by the Obama administration and signed by countries around the globe "treated the United States very unfairly."

Trump reiterated that the U.S. could "conceivably" return to the agreement but he added, "The Paris accord really would have taken away our competitive edge and we're not going to let that happen - I'm not going to let that happen."

Trump, who has previously called climate change a hoax, announced his intent to pull the U.S. out of the deal last year. Solberg, by contrast, cited her support of the agreement, which she said would help American businesses.

Encouraged by generous government tax credits, about one-third of Norwegians drive zero-emission electric cars - many of them American-made Teslas.

The exchange over the environment - and Solberg's efforts to make the business case for fighting climate change - stood out as the two leaders bonded over economic ties and military might.

Trump's meeting with Solberg was the first foreign leader visit with the president in 2018. Seated in the Oval Office, Trump noted that Norway has been a strong consumer of U.S.-built military equipment, including the F-35 aircraft.

Solberg said the U.S. was Norway's "closest ally inside NATO" and noted her country's investments in the U.S., which she said supported 470,000 U.S. jobs.

The conservative prime minister had said before the meeting that she'd put climate on the agenda in the bilateral talks.

Norway has sought to be an international leader in efforts to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions. While the Scandinavian country remains a major exporter of oil and gas, the Norwegian government was among the first to sign on to the landmark Paris climate deal, pledging to meet a 40 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

Associated Press writer Michael Biesecker contributed to this report.

On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at @KThomasDC.

