Milwaukee health commissioner resigns over lead test issue

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee's health commissioner has resigned after his department failed to follow up and provide services to families of children who tested positive for lead.

Mayor Tom Barrett says Health Commissioner Bevan Baker submitted his resignation on Thursday.

Barrett said at a news conference Friday that he had identified "mismanagement" in the Health Department that had left him "deeply disturbed" and "angry." The Journal Sentinel reports Barrett said he and Baker "agreed it is time for new leadership at the Health Department."

In a joint statement, members of Milwaukee's Common Council called the department's failure to follow up on children's positive lead tests "an egregious public health failure."

Barrett swore in Baker 13 years ago. Baker was no longer at the Health Department and could not be reached for comment Friday.

