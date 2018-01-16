Myanmar army enjoys popularity surge amid Rohingya crackdown

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

Prosecutors are urging a judge to impose a life sentence on a New Jersey man who injured 30 people in a Manhattan bombing and then promoted his extremist ideology to other prisoners.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

The Mormon church appointed a 93-year-old former heart surgeon has been officially named its new president.

The Trump administration is appealing a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that other people could face charges in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead.

Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.

BANGKOK (AP) - Myanmar, long isolated both by choice and by international sanctions, has undergone a transformation. A former political prisoner, Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, leads a civilian government, sanctions have eased and foreign investments are being made.

Yet the most striking change may be the majority Buddhist Burman population's view of its military: An institution once despised has seen its popularity surge alongside a rise in nationalism that has accompanied a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state in western Myanmar that has left thousands dead and more than 650,000 displaced.

While most of the outside world is appalled by the crackdown, many in Myanmar support it and bristle at international condemnation of rights abuses.

