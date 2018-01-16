Myanmar army enjoys popularity surge amid Rohingya crackdown
Posted:
Updated:
(AP Photo/Thein Zaw). FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, participants with national and military flags attend a ceremony supporting the country's military and government servants in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military, once despised for its stra...
(AP Photo/Thein Zaw). In this Oct. 29, 2017, photo, participants with national and military flags attend a ceremony supporting the country's military and government servants in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military, once despised for its stranglehold on ...
(AP Photo/Thein Zaw). In this Jan. 5, 2018, photo, Activist Nyo Tun smokes cigar during a meeting at his residence in Yangon, Myanmar. Nyo Tun spent 10 years as a political prisoner locked away by Myanmar's military in the notorious Insein prison, wher...
(AP Photo/Thein Zaw). In this Jan. 5, 2018, photo, activist Nyo Tun speaks during a meeting at his residence in Yangon, Myanmar. Nyo Tun spent 10 years as a political prisoner locked away by Myanmar's military in the notorious Insein prison, where he e...
(AP Photo/Thein Zaw). In this Jan. 5, 2018, photo, activist Nyo Tun reads a book at his residence in Yangon, Myanmar. Nyo Tun spent 10 years as a political prisoner locked away by Myanmar's military in the notorious Insein prison, where he endured beat...
BANGKOK (AP) - Myanmar, long isolated both by choice and by international sanctions, has undergone a transformation. A former political prisoner, Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, leads a civilian government, sanctions have eased and foreign investments are being made.
Yet the most striking change may be the majority Buddhist Burman population's view of its military: An institution once despised has seen its popularity surge alongside a rise in nationalism that has accompanied a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state in western Myanmar that has left thousands dead and more than 650,000 displaced.
While most of the outside world is appalled by the crackdown, many in Myanmar support it and bristle at international condemnation of rights abuses.
