Officer shoots suspect, shots strike fellow officer

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say an officer shot and wounded an armed suspect and inadvertently struck another officer at the scene with gunfire.

The shooting happened Thursday evening when police responded to a call and found a 48-year-old man armed with knives. Police say the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect in the leg and hitting the other officer in the foot.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital. Police say his injuries aren't life threatening. The 25-year-old injured officer was also treated at the hospital

Officials say the officer who fired his weapon is 21 and has less than a year of experience on the force.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.