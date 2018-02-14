Winona man convicted of murder for firing gun into crowd

Ricky Darnell Waiters
Winona, MN (WXOW) - -
A jury has convicted a Winona man of murder after he fired a gun into a crowd of people outside a Winona bar in 2016.
51-year-old Ricky Waiters of Winona was convicted late Tuesday night of several counts including first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Robert Johnson, also of Winona.
Another man suffered serious injuries.
Police and witnesses said Waiters pulled up outside the bar and fired a handgun several times at a half-dozen people gathered outside. Prosecutors said he acted after someone in the group told him not to park near the building.
His attorney said Waiters acted in self-defense when people rushed his vehicle.
Waiters' sentencing is scheduled April 5.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.