Winona man convicted of murder for firing gun into crowd

A jury has convicted a Winona man of murder after he fired a gun into a crowd of people outside a Winona bar in 2016.

51-year-old Ricky Waiters of Winona was convicted late Tuesday night of several counts including first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Robert Johnson, also of Winona.

Another man suffered serious injuries.

Police and witnesses said Waiters pulled up outside the bar and fired a handgun several times at a half-dozen people gathered outside. Prosecutors said he acted after someone in the group told him not to park near the building.

His attorney said Waiters acted in self-defense when people rushed his vehicle.

Waiters' sentencing is scheduled April 5.

