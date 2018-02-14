Mary of the Angels Chapel - "A series of miracles."

It's among the most beautiful buildings anywhere. And the story of why it was built might rival the architecture and art.

It's Mary of the Angels Chapel, located on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in La Crosse.

The Chapel, completed in 1906, is the result of some of the most skilled workers in the world. And now, it's the subject of a new book. But as News 19's Dave Solie reports, the building could have been lost, if not for what Sister Malinda Gerke describes as a miracle.

Sister Malinda says everyone should see and experience the Chapel. Tours are offered from 9:00 to 10:45 and 1:00 to 3:00 Monday through Saturday. If you have 20 people or more, you should call 608-784-2288.

If you're interested in the new book for purchase titled, "Mary of the Angels Chapel: God's Answer to a Bold Promise," Sister Malinda will sign copies Sunday, February 18 from 2:00 until 4:00 in the Garden Room of the St. Rose Convent at 912 Market Street in La Crosse.