La Crosse high school students honor Parkland victims

Students and parents from four different area high schools gathered in Riverside Park Wednesday night to honor victims of the Parkland shooting.

The idea was the brainchild of Logan High School students, who set up the entire gathering over one night through social media.

Logan junior Alice Ragan said it was the least they could do.

“I've been watching the survivors of the shooting all week,” Ragan said. “They are so inspiring.”

Students from Logan, Central, Aquinas and Onalaska joined in song and a candlelight vigil at Riverside Park's band shell. Following, Ragan read the names of each shooting victim and a brief description of who they were while students laid a rose for each.

“I think we are never going to know how it feels to survive a mass shooting,” Ragan said. “But I think we can show that we stand with them and that's what we're trying to do here tonight.”

The vigil was focused on honoring the victims rather than political discussion concerning gun control, however Ragan said there are plans in the making for a walk-out protest in at least three area high schools March 14.