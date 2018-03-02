La Crosse and the Oscars: You may recognize his face, but don't know his name

The 90th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 4. You can see the "Oscars" on WXOW.

For the past few years, we've introduced you to someone, or something from La Crosse with some kind of Hollywood connection. With the help of Scott Brouwer of the La Crosse Public Library, we can introduce you to a man with a familiar face whose name may not be so familiar.

He's Charles Dierkop who played character roles in movies and followed that career with a long list of television appearances, including a lead role in the 1970's hit "Police Woman."

He appeared in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" in 1969. And in 1973, "The Sting," once again with Newman and Redford.

Scott Brouwer says Dierkop is still working at 81 years old. His last film credit is 2016.