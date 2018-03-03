UPDATE: Crash on Highway 14 puts semi in water

UPDATE:

45 year old Trevor Nelson of La Crescent, MN, was operating a Lincoln Zephyr traveling eastbound on Highway 14 around 2:45 this afternoon when he fell asleep, causing his vehicle to cross the center line and veer into the westbound lane.

31 year old Gerry Buchanan of Winnfield, LA, was operating an International semi truck traveling westbound when Nelson entered the lane traveling east.

Buchanan attempted to avoid Nelson, but was struck on the passenger side.

The semi then traveled down an embankment into the marsh grounds surrounding Highway 14, rolling onto its side.

Buchanan was transported to Gundersen Health Systems by Tri-State ambulance with what responders believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Minnesota State Troopers told News 19 that the removal of the semi took over four hours to complete, causing issues for traffic, at one point closing down all four lanes and forcing officers to direct one lane of traffic on the curb.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

5:45 pm:

A crash between a semi and car caused the semi cab to end up in the water.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. this afternoon on Highway 14 between La Crosse and La Crescent, Minnesota.

News 19 crews saw at least one person from the involved semi taken away by Tri-State ambulance.

An off duty officer witnessed the accident as it happened, telling News 19 that the involved car was traveling east bound in the west bound lanes. That was when the car and a west bound semi truck collided.

Right now, there is no official word on the severity of injuries or what caused the accident.

