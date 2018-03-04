Snow Showers Continue As Winter Storm Moves East

The nice weather we experienced over the weekend came to an end on Monday with a large winter storm that moved into the Midwest. The heaviest snowfall from this storm occurred on Monday afternoon and evening with snowfall totals over eight inches reported in some locations in the Coulee Region.

All of the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been canceled in the Coulee Region but that does not mean you can go about your day as normal. Many roads are slippery and snow-covered this morning- especially on side roads and back roads that take a little longer for road crews to get to.

If you can put off travel for a few hours this morning to give road crews more time to clean up that is a great option. Otherwise, give yourself extra time to travel today (especially during the morning commute). And don’t forget about the time you’ll need to clean off your car and shovel! The snow that fell is very wet and heavy and may take longer to remove than normal.

Although the bulk of the accumulating snow is over, snow showers will continue today with an additional inch or so of accumulation possible through this evening. Some rain may mix in during the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 30s. This evening, precipitation will come to an end with partially clearing skies after midnight.

A number of schools have been delayed or canceled due to this storm. Click here for the full list of delays and closures.

Be safe if you have to travel today!

