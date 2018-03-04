UPDATE: Cause found for fire that destroyed Tomah apartment building

A cause is found for a fire Sunday that destroyed a Tomah apartment building.

Tomah Fire Chief Tim Adler said they determined that improper disposal of smoking materials led to the fire. The origin was on an outside balcony on the northwest side of the building.

Chief Adler said the building is a total loss and is in the process of being raised.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Incidents like this are a good reminder for people to make sure they have renters insurance Chief Adler said.

The Tomah Fire Department reports eight people will have to stay elsewhere for now after a fire damages their apartment complex.

In a press release, crews received the call around 2:30 this afternoon for a fire at 1315 Butts Ave. When crews arrived they found heavy flames coming out of the building. Firefighters reported the building was being evacuated when they arrived.

Crews reported attacking the fire from the outside as flames prevented them from going inside. Flames came though the roof of the four apartment complex. The report states it took nearly 45 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.

No injuries reported at the fire. A cat was found alive, given air by firefighters and EMS before before being taken to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter. Chief Tim Adler reports all four apartments are inhabitable due to fire, water and smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the eight people affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.