Some of the best talent in the area joins forces in the summer

Three of the best girls teams in the area, Onalaska, Aquinas, and Melrose-Mindoro are full of talent. Many of those girls join forces from March-June playing for the same summer league team.

The team is comprised of four Mel-Min girls Callete Lockington, Mesa Byom, Emily Herzberg, and Erika Simmons will join this summer. In addition, Aquinas adds guard Taylor Theush. Lastly, Onalaska's Kenzie and Lexi Miller, and Lauren Arenz are also a part of this talented squad.

The Coulee Region offers something unique where many of these girls are going head to head during the regular season, and together fighting for National Titles in the off-season.

They are 99-0 over five years against Wisconsin teams, and with the talent returning, that number is sure to increase.