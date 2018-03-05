Behind the wheel with a Minnesota State Trooper

News 19 Daybreak got an exclusive behind the scenes look at a Minnesota State Patrol squad car. Sgt. Troy Christianson showed us around his new vehicle.



Every 130,000 miles they get a new car. They have Ford Tauruses and they are all wheel drive. The car will go 130 mph plus it has a 75 mph crash cushion rear end is designed differently. It is the only vehicle in law enforcement with 75 mph rear impact crash safety rating.



It has the push bumper in the front to protect the body of the vehicle. All of the Minnesota State Patrol squad cars are maroon and gold. In 1934 they changed the paint color to support the Minnesota Gophers who won the national championship.



It's a patented color so only Minnesota State Patrol can have this specific color of paint. Inside they have the radio control panels lights and sirens, unmarked cars are just unmarked on the outside the control panel would be the same.



The cars are made at the Ford plant in Chicago. It also features a "pursuit mode" designed to provide quick engine response when needed.