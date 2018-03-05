Driver left severely beaten in road rage incident

HAM LAKE, Minn. (AP) - Anoka County sheriff's officials are looking for an assailant who severely beat an East Bethel man in a road rage incident.

The sheriff's office says the incident began in Ham Lake Friday night when the victim had to brake suddenly in traffic. That prompted the male suspect to drive aggressively and taunt the victim on the road.

The victim drove to his home after believing that the motorist had backed off. But, sheriff's officials say the assailant confronted the man and beat him in the head causing a broken nose, a damaged eye socket and multiple cuts and abrasions. Authorities released a photo of the victim at the hospital with his battered face, but did not identify him.

Sheriff's investigators are hoping someone with information about the attack will come forward.

