Ryan challenger Bryce launches new television ad - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Ryan challenger Bryce launches new television ad

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Democrat Randy Bryce's latest television ad in his campaign to take on Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan pulls from his launch video that first put him in the national spotlight last summer.

The 30-second ad released Monday focuses on Bryce's background as a union iron worker and shows him on construction sites wearing a hard hat. Bryce says he's the best person to represent the district because he's a "working person."

Bryce is being challenged for the Democratic primary by public school teacher and Janesville school board member Cathy Myers. She spent $3,000 on her first television ad last week features images of her in the classroom and other women with the message "we will not be ignored."

Bryce's campaign says they're spending $100,000 on his new ad in Madison and Milwaukee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.