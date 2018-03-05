Minnesota man charged in weapons case after son's threat - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota man charged in weapons case after son's threat

Posted: Updated:

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with illegally possessing a machine gun and a short-barreled shotgun after his 13-year-old son allegedly threatened a classmate.

Authorities say they discovered a cache of weapons during a search of the family's Vadnais Heights home prompted by the boy's alleged threat last week.

Forty-one-year-old Christopher Stowe was charged Monday with two felony weapons counts and a gross misdemeanor for negligently storing loaded firearms where a child could get at them. Stowe makes his first appearance in Ramsey County court Monday.

The son is accused in juvenile court of making threats.

Authorities say Friday's search by federal and local officers was spurred by a parent's report that a student from the Academy for Sciences & Agriculture in Vadnais Heights made a threat against another student.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.