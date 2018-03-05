Poll shows skepticism over Foxconn project - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Poll shows skepticism over Foxconn project

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

A new poll shows that most registered voters think the $3 billion in state incentives are not worth the cost to attract the $10 billion Foxconn Technology Group project in southeast Wisconsin.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Monday asked whether the state was paying more in incentives for Foxconn than the project is worth.

The poll found that 49 percent think the state is paying more than it's worth, while 38 percent say it will provide as much economic development as the state is paying.

Gov. Scott Walker championed the Foxconn project, which could lead to the creation of 13,000 jobs at the massive display screen manufacturing campus.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between Feb. 25 and Thursday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

