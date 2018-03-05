Baldwin approval steady, GOP challengers unknown

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on Marquette University Law School poll (all times local):

1 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's approval rating is 37 as she runs for re-election, while most voters don't know enough about either of her Republican challengers to form an opinion.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Monday shows that her rating is statistically unchanged from nine months ago when it was 38 percent.

Since then, more than $3 million has been spent on television ads by conservative groups opposing her in the Senate race.

Her disapproval rating since June has gone from 38 percent to 39 percent.

Baldwin is being challenged by Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir and Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson. The poll shows more than 80 percent of voters don't know enough about either of them to form an opinion.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between Feb. 25 and Thursday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

12:52 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker's approval rating is little unchanged from nine months ago as he mounts his re-election bid.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Monday shows his approval rating is 47 percent. That is basically unchanged from 48 percent in June, his highest marks since October 2014.

At this time in 2014, when Walker was last on the ballot for re-election, his approval rating was the same as it is now - 47 percent.

His disapproval rate is also 47 percent.

Pollster Charles Franklin says, "essentially the state is pretty divided over him."

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between Feb. 25 and Thursday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

12:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump's approval rating in Wisconsin is nearly unchanged from nine months ago.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Monday shows his approval rating is 43 percent.

That's up from 41 percent in June, the same as it was in March 2017.

Pollster Charles Franklin says the difference is statistically irrelevant and Trump is holding steady.

Trump's disapproval rating was 47 percent in March 2017, 51 percent in June and 50 percent in the latest poll.

There continued to be a stark partisan divide over how he's doing, with 89 percent of Republicans approving of his job so far and 89 percent of Democrats disapproving.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between Feb. 25 and Thursday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

12:31 p.m.

A new poll shows that most registered voters think the $3 billion in state incentives are not worth the cost to attract the $10 billion Foxconn Technology Group project in southeast Wisconsin.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Monday asked whether the state was paying more in incentives for Foxconn than the project is worth.

The poll found that 49 percent think the state is paying more than it's worth, while 38 percent say it will provide as much economic development as the state is paying.

Gov. Scott Walker championed the Foxconn project, which could lead to the creation of 13,000 jobs at the massive display screen manufacturing campus.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between Feb. 25 and Thursday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

