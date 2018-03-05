Milwaukee students walk out in protest of DACA deadline

Students in at least four Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday walked out of class in a coordinated and vocal protest of President Donald Trump's move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Monday was to be the day which DACA permits were to begin permanently expiring, but the presidential order has been delayed in court and federal judges have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to continue renewing all existing DACA permits.

Students at Riverside University High School, Ronald Reagan College Prep High School, South Division High School and Milwaukee School of Languages took part in Monday's protest.

Hundreds of DACA supporters were expected to descend on Washington to push for permanent action.