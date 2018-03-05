"Before the After" helps prepare an action plan for loss

Aging is a natural part of life and a La Crosse organization says making a plan for the unexpected can make the loss of a loved one easier.

Causeway Caregiver's "Before The After" provides planning sessions to help create an outline of an individual's desires after their passing.

Caregivers say starting a conversation revolving around how someone would like to be remembered can help ease the pain of the people left behind.

"Most funerals happen within three days of someone passing, so think of all the things that need to be planned," Executive Director for Causeway Caregivers Sara Wrobel describes, "If you have done this work in advance you have cut down on the amount of information that someone is going to have to guess what you would have wanted."

Caregivers say though it may be an uncomfortable topic for some starting the conversation can help turn a tragedy into a celebration of life.

"They reflect themselves into their memorial service, their funeral and even why not have a party? It is as unique as you are, it's another celebration of life. If you think about what people do for weddings you can do the same thing for funerals, its just another celebration in our path of life," Wrobel finishes.

Causeway Caregivers offer four planning sessions a year with the next "Before the After" scheduled for the first Saturday in June.

