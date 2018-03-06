Calendar Girls leaves everything on the stage at LCT

Calendar Girls opens this weekend at La Crosse Community Theatre. Stacy Bruemmer (Chris) and Mary Beth Specht (Annie) joined Daybreak to preview the show. They are leading ladies in the show.

They dropped everything for a good cause. When Annie's husband passes, she and her best friend Chris resolve to raise money for the local hospital waiting room. The manage to persuade their fellow Women's Institute members to pose nude for an "alternative" calendar. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire. The calendar is a success, but friendships are put to the test under the strain of new-found fame.

Performance dates & times

March 9-10, 7:30pm

March 11, 2:00pm*

March 15-17, 7:30pm

March 18, 2:00pm*

March 22-24, 7:30pm

March 25, 2:00 pm*

*Matinee performance.

For more information visit LCT's website.