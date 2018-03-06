Walker hitting the road to speak against Trump tariffs

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is traveling to a pair of Wisconsin companies on Tuesday to speak out against President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Walker planned to meet with employees to talk about the tariffs at Bemis Industrial Products in Oshkosh and Seneca Foods in Janesville. Seneca Foods is a food processor and distributor with nine plants in the state.

The Janesville location is in the congressional district of House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has joined with other congressional Republicans in saying the tariffs could lead to a trade war.

Walker has been outspoken against Trump's idea, saying it would likely raise steel and aluminum prices in the United States and hurt Wisconsin manufacturers.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is also against the tariffs, as is Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

