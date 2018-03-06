Explosive chemicals found in fatal Beaver Dam apartment explosion

Officials have ruled out a meth lab as the cause of an explosion in a Beaver Dam apartment where one person died.

In a Tuesday morning news conference, Police Chief John Kreuziger said the apartment contains an explosive chemical, however investigators don't know exactly what the chemicals are at this time.

Kreuziger said officials don't know for sure, but he said it did appear that the person was making explosives.

The body currently has not been removed from the apartment, and authorities are currently working on a plan to safely enter the apartment and retrieve it.

Chemicals also were found in a garage associated with the apartment, Kreuziger said. The name of the person who died has not been released.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are helping local law enforcement agencies investigate a fatal explosion at an apartment building in Beaver Dam.

Police Chief John Kreuziger says the explosion Monday afternoon "had an unknown chemical origin." The blast killed one man and blew out the windows of one apartment in the Village Glen complex. Tenants of other buildings in the complex were evacuated, but allowed to return Tuesday.

Kreuziger says residents who live in the building where the explosion occurred could be out a couple days.

