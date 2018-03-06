Major highways clear Tuesday morning, some roads still snow-covered

Most major highways in the region are clear of snow Tuesday morning, but there are some that are still snow-covered and slippery.

Parts of I-90 in Minnesota are still reported as partially snow covered. Other main roads in Houston and Winona counties are also listed as partially covered. Side streets, rural roads, ramps and parking lots in those counties could still have snow on them Tuesday morning.

In Wisconsin, slippery stretches are reported on Highways 14 and 53 in La Crosse and Vernon counties. I-94 in Monroe County is also listed as having slippery stretches.

Main roads in Northeastern Iowa are reported as in good driving condition.

Highway crews in most counties have been out overnight working to clear roads. Their work continues throughout Tuesday.

To see road conditions in your area, click on this this link.