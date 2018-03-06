Jackson County man gets 5 years in prison for possessing child porn

A Jackson County man nabbed in a state-wide sting to catch child sex predators is going to prison.



Jerome George, 62, from Alma Center, was sentenced Friday in Clark County to five years behind bars plus three years of extended supervision upon his release.

George was convicted of one count of possessing child pornography. He told investigators he had been using peer-to-peer software to acquire it for roughly 20 years. Seven other child pornography charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, but considered at sentencing.

He was also convicted of possessing improved explosives after five homemade explosives were found in his vehicles.