Wisconsin leaders frustrated with lack of broadband service

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Northern Wisconsin leaders are frustrated by the lack of progress on broadband internet access in the area.

Dan Corbin is the chairman for the town of Summit. He tells Wisconsin Public Radio that residents in areas of Douglas County and the city of Superior have yet to see expanded broadband services.

Superior City Councilman Tylor Elm says residents are paying the same rate for slower internet service when compared to La Crosse.

CenturyLink, the area's main internet provider, says it is meeting timelines and requirements set by the Federal Communications Commission. The company says it plans to expand service in Superior over the next several years.

CenturyLink received $332 million in federal subsidies under the FCC's Connect America Fund, which aims to provide high-speed internet to mostly rural areas.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

