Leadership change coming to Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare

Dr. Tim Johnson, M.D. left, and Joe Kruse, right. Both men announced on March 6, 2018 they were stepping down from the Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare leadership team in 2018.

Two leaders at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare are leaving their current roles in 2018 it was announced Tuesday.

Regional Vice President Dr. Tim Johnson, M.D., plans to return to patient care at the facility in September.

The Vice Chair-Administration, Joe Kruse, announced his plan to retire by the end of 2018.

“I have been continually impressed with the positive spirit that exemplifies our organization,” said Dr. Johnson said in a statement, “and look forward to the year ahead as we work to optimize the power of the Epic electronic health record and expand our specialty practices.”

Kruse also released a statement with his retirement announcement. “I have felt blessed to be able to call this beautiful and inspiring location my home for more than 30 years, and to be a part of this team of supportive, caring, positive staff,” said Kruse. “I too look forward to completing vital work in the next several months.”

Mayo is currently working to coordinate the transitions.