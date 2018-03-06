History of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 150 years. During the Chamber's annual meeting March 5th at the La Crosse Center, those attending watched a video tracing that history, beginning with a journey made by Nathan Myrick to the Chamber's relatively new home. You can see that video here written by WXOW's Steve Larson, edited by Jake Anderson with contributions from Chamber Executive Director Vicki Markussen and additional research from the Chamber intern, Kate Frels.

During the annual meeting the Chamber recognizes people and organizations contributing to the progress of the community. This year, that includes the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration who received the Chairman of the Board's Service Award for their community service. The Sisters arrived in La Crosse just three years after the Chamber began its work.

The Small Business of the Year Award went to Josh Pogreba of Pogreba Restaurant.

Kwik Trip received the Regional Progress Award to recognize its expansion and growth.

Nathan Franklin of Dairyland Power received the Leadership Award because of his efforts through political advocacy to support the community.

Volunteer of the year went to Laura Olson of Gundersen Health System.