Nutrition top priority at Hamilton

Students at Hamilton Elementary in La Crosse were served their standard healthy breakfast Tuesday morning. Only this time, it was served up by the La Crosse Fire Department.

It was all part of National School Breakfast Week. The event is intended to encourage more families to take advantage of the nutritious choices available with school breakfast.

"It's really the biggest part of their day. There's no way they're going to be able to go into class, sit down and learn if their focus is on being hungry," said Shannon Dailey, Assistant Nutrition Manager.

"We really focus on giving them good healthy choices that they can really get their day started," she added.

National School Breakfast Week was launched in 1989.