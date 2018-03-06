Aquinas hopes to be more composed heading into the state tournam - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Aquinas hopes to be more composed heading into the state tournament this time around

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Aquinas earned a spot in their second consecutive state tournament and will face Crandon on Thursday at 6:35 pm. The Blugolds lost by just one point in last year's State Tournament championship game. 

The Blugolds learned a lot from last year's experience. 

" There were several things," Head Coach Dave Donarski said. " Probably the biggest one is just to relax and enjoy it. I don't think we had as much enjoyment out of it because we were kind of tight, like we knew what we needed to do and that made everybody a little bit nervous. I've seen a completely different atmosphere this year, and it has been a ton of fun. The girls have enjoyed it so much more too. " 

In addition, Aquinas' fast pace game will be matched by Crandon as they play at a similar speed. 

" We really like playing that fast tempo so that will be a benefit to us," Senior Kyah Steiner. " I think a lot of teams when they play us they try and slow us down a little bit because we do play that fast tempo, and other teams can't hang with us, so it will be fun to get a super fast paced game and get that going." 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.