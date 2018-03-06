La Crescent Mayor weighs in on proposed development

Last Thursday, the La Crescent City Council approved a preliminary agreement that would bring a 75-unit housing development into the area.

The proposed project would be built on land off of County Road 6 commonly known as the "Racetrack Property."

Taxpayers are not expected to see an increase because of the development; however, those living in the Township of La Crescent could see up to $20,000 in costs per household. That money would pay for the extension of city water and sewer lines.

Many of the homes in the township will also become part of the city through a larger annexation plan.

"It's not really in the city's best interest to do annexations," said Mayor Mike Poellinger of the City of La Crescent. "We're better off developing property. It's very hard for us, very expensive to go in when there's already an existing home that has utilities for us to bring in utilities, tearing up existing streets, boulevards, those sorts of things."

Poellinger understands that annexation can be devastating to homeowners. He says the city will work closely with state officials as the project continues to move forward.

Despite the challenges, Poellinger says the need for housing in La Crescent is great.

"We are out of lots in La Crescent," Poellinger said. "Last year, we built about 17 new homes, and with that, some of those were built on properties where they actually took a house down to build a new home, so those were all not new lots."

The next public hearing will be at a rezoning discussion to re-purpose the land from agricultural to residential. No date has been set at this time, but there will be a 10-day notice.

Then, there will be a preliminary plat meeting that will include a public discussion. The planning commission will have a final vote on the plat that will also invite public discussion. Both of those meetings will also have a 10-day notice.

Finally, La Crescent City Council will review, discuss, and vote on the final agreement concerning the housing development.

