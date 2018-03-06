Caledonia breezes past La Crescent

It's time for the Minnesota State High School League tournament where Caledonia played La Crescent at the Mayo Civic Center.
This game was Caledonia's from the opening tip jumping out to a big lead early and never letting up throughout the game.
Noah King had a big game racking up 21 points and 7 threes along with his brother, Owen King's 17 points. The Warriors win easily 79-45.
They advance to play St. Charles on Saturday In the Mayo Civic Auditorium in the 1AA sectional semi-final.
