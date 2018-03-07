UW-La Crosse celebrates International Women's Day

Thursday is International Women's Day and you can celebrate at UW La Crosse. Lois Gilbert and Cristina Kovatch joined us on Daybreak to preview the event.

It is a free event that will consist of a panel of women from around the world. This program will consist of a panel of women from Colombia, Ghana, India and Romania. They will share what they have learned and discuss both advances and continuing challenges in achieving gender equity in their native countries.

5:00 PM Appetizers & Social - Hall of Nations, 1300 Centennial Hall

5:30 PM Program - 1400 Centennial Hall

Free Parking in Lot C10, Corner of 16th and Vine Streets | UWL Campus Map: www.uwlax.edu/map

Sponsored by: AAUW-La Crosse; Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration; Gundersen Global Partners; La Crosse Interfaith Justice & Peace Network; La Crosse Public Library; International Women's Group of La Crosse; League of Women Voters-La Crosse Area; School District of La Crosse; UWL International Education & Engagement; UWL Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department; Viterbo University-International Student Services; Western Technical College; and YWCA-La Crosse.

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, March 8

Where: 1300 - Hall of Nations Centennial Hall



To request disability accommodations (accessible seating, interpreting, closed captioning, FM systems, etc.), contact Miranda Panzer at mailto:mpanzer@uwlax.edu or 608.785.8016.