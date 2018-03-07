Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt set to perform at Target Field

Two music stars will be coming to the Twin Cities for a concert at Target Field.
Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt will perform on Saturday, July 21 inside Target Field. The concert is part of their 'What Makes You Country Tour'. Special guests at the concert will include Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. The tickets will be sold online at Live Nation's website.
