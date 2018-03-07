Des Moines police respond to call and find body in apartment - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Des Moines police respond to call and find body in apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - -

Des Moines police say officers called to an early morning disturbance found a dead man and have taken another man into custody.

Police says a resident called police just before 6 a.m. Wednesday to report hearing a disturbance, adding that someone may have been killed.

Officers rushed to the home just northwest of the city's downtown and found the dead man in a second-floor apartment. Officers took a man into custody but haven't filed charges.

Police later identified the dead man as 34-year-old Christopher John Latimer, of Des Moines.

Police say the death is considered suspicious and have begun a homicide investigation.

The death is Des Moines' second homicide of 2018.

