Two charged in Ashland homicide

Two people are facing homicide charges in the beating death of man in Ashland.

Charging documents say 38-year-old Jennifer Mustache called her boyfriend to her home Feb. 25 after her daughter told her the victim, Marcus Holton, has touched her leg multiple times. Mustache told police the 52-year-old Odanah man had been staying at her home.

The complaints say when Mustache's boyfriend, 42-year-old Matthew Phillips, arrived she took her children to a nearby restaurant - and when they returned home, Holton was dead. KBJR-TV reports an autopsy showed Holton died of blunt and sharp force injuries to the head and torso.

Phillips and Mustache are charged with first-degree reckless homicide and several other felonies. Court documents do not list attorneys for the defendants.

