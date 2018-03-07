Bill would fine people who pass off pet as service animal - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Bill would fine people who pass off pet as service animal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Minnesota lawmakers are considering fines for people who misrepresent their pets as trained service animals.

A pair of bills in the House and Senate would make it a petty misdemeanor, punishable with a $100 fine. The House Public Safety Committee was taking up one of the bills Wednesday.

Supporters of the fines say passing off untrained pets as service animals is like parking in a handicapped space when you're not entitled to.

